Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.77

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.77 and traded as low as C$64.37. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$65.33, with a volume of 1,353,403 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

