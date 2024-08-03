Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 62,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 368,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

