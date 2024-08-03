Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 9,417,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

