TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 85.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 75,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,890,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 48,223 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,827,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $573,606,000 after buying an additional 213,385 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

