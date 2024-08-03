TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.39-0.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.440 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 36.0 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

