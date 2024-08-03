Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenaris Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.