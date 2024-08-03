Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $271.67 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $271.67 million and $20.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 812,288,316 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.