Tether Gold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.46 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $118.46 million and $82,641.28 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2,444.90 or 0.03938949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000140 BTC.
About Tether Gold
Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
