The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 278.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220,067 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $57,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Boeing Trading Down 4.7 %

BA stock traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

