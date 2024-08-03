The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $32,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 432.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $315,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,160. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

