The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4,810.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 53.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 261,368 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 129,873 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 4,284,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

