The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.7% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,231. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

