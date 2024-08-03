TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
