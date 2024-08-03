TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Further Reading

