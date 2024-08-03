TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.46. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
