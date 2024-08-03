Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3619 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
