Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Trading 10% Higher

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $44.99. 2,565,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,179,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
