Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Trading 10% Higher

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $44.99. 2,565,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,179,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.