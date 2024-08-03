Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tutor Perini also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-1.10 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $907.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

