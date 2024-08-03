Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tutor Perini also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-1.10 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $907.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPC

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.