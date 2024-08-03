Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

