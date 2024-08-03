U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

