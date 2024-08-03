Ultra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $939,045.49 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $33.09 million and $939,045.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00611732 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08550778 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,052,204.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

