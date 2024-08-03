Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.47. 2,696,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,280. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

