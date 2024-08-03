United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.85 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

