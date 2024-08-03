Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $40.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,508. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.81. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

