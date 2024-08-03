VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,686,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.