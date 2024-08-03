Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

