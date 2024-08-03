Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VONG stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.