Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is American Trust’s Largest Position

American Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,561,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.84. The stock has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

