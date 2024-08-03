Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bakala Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bakala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.0% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.91. 8,561,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
