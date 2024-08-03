Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 22.5% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $723,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $262.90. 4,744,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.83. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

