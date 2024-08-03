Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. 2,308,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

