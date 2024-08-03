Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.