Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
