Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.23. 10,082,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38,821% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Venus Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.
About Venus Acquisition
Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.
