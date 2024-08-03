Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLTO opened at $104.84 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

