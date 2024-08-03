Verasity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

