Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

