Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

