Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

