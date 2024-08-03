Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,730 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after buying an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after buying an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after buying an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.