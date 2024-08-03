Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Quetta Acquisition worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Quetta Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,292,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

Quetta Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Quetta Acquisition Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

