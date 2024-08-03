Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 126.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.50.

HSBC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

