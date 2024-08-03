Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10,803.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

