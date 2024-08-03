Virtu Financial LLC Invests $395,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Imperial Oil by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,252 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

