Virtu Financial LLC Invests $433,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.