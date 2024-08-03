Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.40.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $241.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

