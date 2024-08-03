Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $946,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $982,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

