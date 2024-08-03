Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after purchasing an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.05 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

