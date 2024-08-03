Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.