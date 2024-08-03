Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,116 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $23.70 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

