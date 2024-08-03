Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,574 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

