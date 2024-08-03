Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS GVAL opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.
Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Value ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.