Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GVAL opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

